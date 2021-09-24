NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 54 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 71,077 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 170,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,767,000 after purchasing an additional 69,210 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,753,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 245,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,876,000 after purchasing an additional 53,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 147,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,632,000 after purchasing an additional 52,366 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chemed alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.78, for a total transaction of $1,403,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,197,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $470.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $470.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $473.36. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $417.41 and a fifty-two week high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $532.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.85 million. Chemed had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 35.40%. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.96%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.