NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 729 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

NewEdge Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 12.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Floor & Decor by 382.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the second quarter worth about $118,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FND opened at $130.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $69.39 and a one year high of $132.07. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 48.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $860.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.09 million. Equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $570,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Axelrod sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total transaction of $5,022,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 387,590 shares of company stock worth $47,305,015. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FND shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.53.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

