NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NextCure Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of NC318 and NC410 which are in clinical stage. NextCure Inc. is based in Beltsville, Maryland. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of NextCure in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of NextCure from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXTC opened at $6.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of -0.49. NextCure has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day moving average is $8.40.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts predict that NextCure will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextCure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of NextCure by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextCure by 703.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. 56.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextCure Company Profile

NextCure, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines.

