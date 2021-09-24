NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $342.34 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) will announce sales of $342.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $277.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $459.70 million. NextEra Energy Partners posted sales of $240.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NextEra Energy Partners.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.19 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NEP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.03 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $237,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 6.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,220 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 8.1% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,396 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 13.5% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 95,001 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $36,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $78.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.30. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $55.13 and a 52 week high of $88.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is -327.16%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

