NexWave Capital Partners LLC Invests $1.11 Million in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

NexWave Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF comprises 2.1% of NexWave Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the second quarter worth $65,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 364.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period.

Shares of IYM traded up $2.08 on Friday, reaching $126.53. 44,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,159. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.25. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $94.57 and a 12 month high of $141.81.

