NFJ Investment Group LLC Buys 75,465 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,465 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $6,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HASI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley raised their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total value of $3,663,180.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total value of $1,168,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,625 shares in the company, valued at $7,514,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,333 shares of company stock worth $5,426,981. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $57.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 22.96, a quick ratio of 22.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.07 and a 1-year high of $72.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.44 and its 200 day moving average is $54.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 104.48%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

