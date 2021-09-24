NFJ Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 512.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,987 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned about 0.63% of Douglas Dynamics worth $5,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,715,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,189,000 after purchasing an additional 30,421 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,401,000 after acquiring an additional 276,541 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 841,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,836,000 after acquiring an additional 70,711 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 444,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,515,000 after acquiring an additional 33,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,594,000 after acquiring an additional 28,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLOW stock opened at $35.59 on Friday. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.31 and a 52-week high of $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.89 million, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.23.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.28. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $157.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Douglas Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.59%.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

