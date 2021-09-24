NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 140,007 Shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

NFJ Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 603,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 140,007 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $9,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NYSE:ARI opened at $15.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 81.46 and a current ratio of 81.46. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.24.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 75.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

