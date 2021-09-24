NFJ Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.74.

Shares of TTWO opened at $146.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $144.58 and a one year high of $214.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.90 and its 200-day moving average is $170.69.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

