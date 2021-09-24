NFJ Investment Group LLC Trims Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

NFJ Investment Group LLC cut its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $7,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Primerica by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,171,000 after purchasing an additional 218,581 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Primerica by 4.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,010,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,841,000 after buying an additional 166,973 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Primerica by 27.7% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 526,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,873,000 after buying an additional 114,296 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Primerica by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,503,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,947,000 after buying an additional 100,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Primerica by 230.4% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,364,000 after buying an additional 42,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. boosted their target price on Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $533,890.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 22,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,386.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total value of $228,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,413.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PRI opened at $150.35 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.63 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.62 and a 200-day moving average of $152.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.48.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.37. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $654.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.