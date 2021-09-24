NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NGM. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NGM. Raymond James raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. B. Riley increased their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.09.

NGM opened at $22.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.54. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $16.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.08 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 149.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $390,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

