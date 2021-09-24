NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Shares Down 2.6%

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) shares dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.10 and last traded at $22.10. Approximately 152 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 364,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.70.

NGM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. B. Riley increased their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NGM Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.54.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $16.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.08 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 149.51%. Research analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $390,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $11,031,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,323,000 after acquiring an additional 112,796 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,995,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:NGM)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

