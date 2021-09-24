NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $159.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.16 and its 200 day moving average is $147.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $252.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE has a 52-week low of $118.80 and a 52-week high of $174.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cowen boosted their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.16.

In related news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,790,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $7,310,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,671 shares of company stock worth $49,513,487 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NIKE stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,692 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

