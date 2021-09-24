NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $168.00 to $160.00. The stock had previously closed at $159.58, but opened at $151.99. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. NIKE shares last traded at $149.06, with a volume of 260,557 shares traded.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Friday. BTIG Research lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Friday. KGI Securities started coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.78.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $2,790,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 43,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $7,310,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 306,671 shares of company stock valued at $49,513,487. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Amundi acquired a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $615,556,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $553,035,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,566,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,282 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,388,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,790,861 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $370,878,000 after purchasing an additional 972,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $235.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.54.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.