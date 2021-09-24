NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Buys Shares of 500,000 Gobi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GOBI)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in Gobi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GOBI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,925,000. Gobi Acquisition makes up approximately 3.5% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOBI. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gobi Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Gobi Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gobi Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $295,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Gobi Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $666,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Gobi Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,970,000. Institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Gobi Acquisition alerts:

GOBI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.68. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,605. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72. Gobi Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.05.

Gobi Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Gobi Acquisition Corp. is based in Hong Kong.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gobi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GOBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gobi Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gobi Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.