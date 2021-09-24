NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Takes $484,000 Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000. Snowflake accounts for about 0.3% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 94.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Snowflake by 98.9% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Snowflake by 840.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 18,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.05, for a total transaction of $4,351,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,041,565 shares of company stock valued at $300,860,836. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNOW. BTIG Research set a $264.62 target price on Snowflake and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Snowflake from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.41.

Shares of SNOW traded down $4.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $316.90. The stock had a trading volume of 21,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,353,229. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $429.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $289.47 and a 200 day moving average of $252.86. The company has a market cap of $95.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -105.41.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

