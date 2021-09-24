NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

NNGRY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Get NN Group alerts:

Shares of NN Group stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $26.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 38.02 and a quick ratio of 38.02. NN Group has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $27.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $2.2197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This is a boost from NN Group’s previous dividend of $2.21. This represents a yield of 8.23%.

NN Group Company Profile

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.