Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.25

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.25 and last traded at $17.06, with a volume of 177743 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $866.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.36.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.64 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.74%.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,251 shares in the company, valued at $696,296.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $152,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $283,220. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 49,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 68,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.88% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

