Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of Northland Power (TSE:NPI) in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on NPI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and set a C$49.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$48.95.

TSE:NPI opened at C$42.30 on Tuesday. Northland Power has a 1-year low of C$37.25 and a 1-year high of C$51.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$42.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$42.38. The firm has a market cap of C$9.52 billion and a PE ratio of 50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$408.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$425.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.6400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 143.03%.

In other Northland Power news, Senior Officer Mike Crawley bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$40.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,039.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,885,050.18.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

