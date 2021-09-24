Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Rating Increased to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $350.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NOC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $391.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $394.64.

NYSE:NOC opened at $350.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.54. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $379.03. The company has a market capitalization of $56.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $86,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

