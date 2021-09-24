Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.90

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.90 and traded as low as $2.10. Nova LifeStyle shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 133,033 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average of $2.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Nova LifeStyle by 14.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 20,052 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Nova LifeStyle during the second quarter worth $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nova LifeStyle during the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Nova LifeStyle during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Nova Lifestyle, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and manufacturing of modern home furniture. The firm offers living room, urban dining, bedroom, and nova qwik products. It sells its products under the brand name, Diamond Sofa. The company was founded by Ya Ming Wong and Yuen Ching Ho in 1992 and is headquartered in Commerce, CA.

