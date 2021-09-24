Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.300-$7.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have commented on NUE shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.38.

NUE stock traded up $2.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.01. The stock had a trading volume of 98,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,325,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Nucor has a twelve month low of $44.05 and a twelve month high of $128.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.26.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor will post 19.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

In other news, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $554,269.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,282,392.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,171 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $320,271.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

