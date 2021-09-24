NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.82.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in NuVasive by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,451,000 after buying an additional 30,711 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NuVasive by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,966 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in NuVasive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,345,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in NuVasive by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 250,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,429,000 after purchasing an additional 29,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in NuVasive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,449,000.

NUVA stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.32. 17,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.95. NuVasive has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $72.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3,143.57, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.11.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $294.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.17 million. NuVasive had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 12.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that NuVasive will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

