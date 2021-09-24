O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,777 Shares of Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX) by 100.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Manitex International were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manitex International in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 9.1% in the second quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 94,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 467,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 5.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 868,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,856,000 after buying an additional 41,384 shares during the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTX opened at $7.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.52 million, a P/E ratio of 146.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.11. Manitex International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.49 and a 1-year high of $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.64.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $60.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.30 million. Manitex International had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a net margin of 0.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Manitex International, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

MNTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Manitex International in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

