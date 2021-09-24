O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 157.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Greif were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Greif by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after buying an additional 8,525 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Greif by 294.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Greif by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Greif during the 1st quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in Greif by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 747,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,594,000 after buying an additional 24,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GEF opened at $63.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.89. Greif, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.95 and a twelve month high of $68.81.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

GEF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Greif from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Greif from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

