O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $67,000 Position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Koppers were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 343,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,114,000 after purchasing an additional 96,443 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 2,570.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 563,338 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,223,000 after purchasing an additional 28,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KOP. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Koppers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE:KOP opened at $30.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.44 million, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.04. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.92 and a 1-year high of $39.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.86.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.23 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

