O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 55.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSH opened at $20.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.99. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.06.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.30%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VSH. Zacks Investment Research cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.79 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.96.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

