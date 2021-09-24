O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Invests $56,000 in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Vertiv by 18.7% during the second quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,745,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,951,000 after acquiring an additional 432,534 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vertiv by 5,959.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 17,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 17,460 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the second quarter valued at $253,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Vertiv by 57.7% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 29,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 10,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the second quarter valued at $283,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

VRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen upped their price target on Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

NYSE VRT opened at $24.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.66. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $16.29 and a twelve month high of $28.80.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 2.08%. Research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

