OAX Market Capitalization Achieves $14.03 Million (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One OAX coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000408 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, OAX has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. OAX has a total market cap of $14.03 million and approximately $159,966.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00056157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002724 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.17 or 0.00127997 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00012722 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00044524 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX (CRYPTO:OAX) is a coin. It launched on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,946,351 coins. OAX’s official website is oax.org . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

Buying and Selling OAX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

