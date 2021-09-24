Obee Network Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges (OBEE)

Obee Network (CURRENCY:OBEE) traded down 48% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Obee Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Obee Network has a total market cap of $17,665.48 and approximately $110.00 worth of Obee Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Obee Network has traded 65.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.59 or 0.00072090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00108899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.34 or 0.00149276 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,341.03 or 0.99785684 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,885.81 or 0.06801021 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $331.85 or 0.00782071 BTC.

Obee Network Profile

Obee Network’s total supply is 11,967,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,086,084 coins. Obee Network’s official Twitter account is @ObeeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Obee Network is medium.com/@ObeeNetwork . The official website for Obee Network is obee.info

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obee Network directly using US dollars.

