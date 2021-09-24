Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC cut its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 209,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 112,143 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned 0.07% of Old Republic International worth $5,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 284.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 104.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the second quarter worth $49,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the first quarter worth $64,000. 72.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

In other Old Republic International news, CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $1,182,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,340.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Rande Keith Yeager sold 267,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $7,011,175.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 97,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,259.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,350 shares of company stock worth $60,684 and sold 578,820 shares worth $15,262,617. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORI. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Old Republic International in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $23.05 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $26.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day moving average of $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.29%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.