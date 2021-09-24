ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.690-$3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OKE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. boosted their price target on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut ONEOK from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.60.

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,504. The firm has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $57.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.88.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.38%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

