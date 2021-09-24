Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

GBDC has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.50. Golub Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $16.22.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $75.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.72 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 121.90% and a return on equity of 7.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, CEO David Golub acquired 4,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $66,039.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.81 per share, for a total transaction of $79,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,400.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 89,146 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,593. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 74.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 4,015.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

