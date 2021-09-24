Oppenheimer Weighs in on Incyte Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Incyte in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $2.22 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.25. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Incyte’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.53 EPS.

Get Incyte alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.29.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $69.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.97. Incyte has a 52-week low of $68.82 and a 52-week high of $101.47.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $29,763.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,493 shares of company stock worth $2,735,797 in the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the second quarter worth $687,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Incyte by 13.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 486,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,962,000 after purchasing an additional 57,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 3.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,029,000 after acquiring an additional 20,387 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 34.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,885,000 after acquiring an additional 101,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 3.7% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 25,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.