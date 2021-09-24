Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 44.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,812 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 10,179 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 174,278 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $12,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 29.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,273 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,282,000 after purchasing an additional 17,119 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 15.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,755 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $315,000. Institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $89.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $244.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.14 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. lifted their price objective on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.77.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $11,731,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,731,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,500 shares of company stock valued at $17,808,800 over the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

