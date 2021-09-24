OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) PT Lowered to C$3.50

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

OGI has been the topic of several other reports. ATB Capital raised their price objective on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.57 to C$3.83 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$5.00 price objective on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$3.90.

OrganiGram stock opened at C$3.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.54. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of C$1.35 and a 52 week high of C$8.00. The stock has a market cap of C$950.13 million and a P/E ratio of -5.10. The company has a current ratio of 13.70, a quick ratio of 10.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$20.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$17.41 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that OrganiGram will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

