Origin Protocol (OGN) Trading 23.3% Lower This Week

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $299.62 million and $45.49 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded down 23.3% against the dollar. One Origin Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00001916 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00056045 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002693 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.13 or 0.00126273 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00012601 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00044333 BTC.

Origin Protocol Profile

Origin Protocol Profile

Origin Protocol (OGN) is a coin. Its launch date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol's total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 351,815,555 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

