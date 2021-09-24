Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Now Covered by Analysts at DZ Bank

DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a 1,015.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ørsted A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group lowered Ørsted A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ørsted A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a market perform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,015.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNNGY opened at $48.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average of $50.33. Ørsted A/S has a 12 month low of $44.82 and a 12 month high of $76.47.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

