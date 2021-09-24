OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in OrthoPediatrics were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KIDS. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 53.8% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,505,000 after acquiring an additional 878,916 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 682,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,289,000 after buying an additional 271,528 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 396,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,313,000 after purchasing an additional 203,154 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 340,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,622,000 after buying an additional 149,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,762,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KIDS opened at $69.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.67 and a beta of 0.69. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $72.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.31.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 36.61%. The company had revenue of $26.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KIDS. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.14.

In other news, CFO Fred Hite sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $357,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.55 per share, for a total transaction of $25,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,321 shares of company stock valued at $780,217. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

