Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,173,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,787,000 after purchasing an additional 73,640 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,102,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,278 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 972,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,585,000 after acquiring an additional 50,220 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 613,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,006,000 after acquiring an additional 37,851 shares during the period.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

In related news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $25,158.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PCRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.62.

Shares of PCRX opened at $57.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.87. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.23 and a 1 year high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.