PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Raised to Buy at Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. Truist Financial currently has $50.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities raised PacWest Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist raised PacWest Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $44.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.64. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $46.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.60.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $306.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.07 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PACW. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

