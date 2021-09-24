PacWest Bancorp (PACW) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

9/21/2021 – PacWest Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

9/21/2021 – PacWest Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

9/21/2021 – PacWest Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $44.00.

9/9/2021 – PacWest Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the Bank). The Company provides commercial banking services, including real estate, construction, and commercial loans, and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses. PacWest offers additional products and services through its CapitalSource and Square 1 Bank divisions. Its CapitalSource Division provides asset-based, equipment, real estate and security cash flow loans and treasury management services to established middle market businesses on a national basis. Its Square 1 Bank Division offers a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with offices located in key innovation hubs across the United States. “

8/25/2021 – PacWest Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the Bank). The Company provides commercial banking services, including real estate, construction, and commercial loans, and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses. PacWest offers additional products and services through its CapitalSource and Square 1 Bank divisions. Its CapitalSource Division provides asset-based, equipment, real estate and security cash flow loans and treasury management services to established middle market businesses on a national basis. Its Square 1 Bank Division offers a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with offices located in key innovation hubs across the United States. “

PACW traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $45.38. 748,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.38 and its 200 day moving average is $41.64. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.84 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.60.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $306.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $879,000. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 58.2% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 82,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 30,239 shares during the period. Snow Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 238.4% during the first quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 98,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 69,578 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 188.7% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 59,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 38,690 shares during the period. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,537,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Further Reading: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.