PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.24% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PageGroup PLC operates as a recruitment consultancy. It provides recruitment services for permanent, contract and temporary staff at clerical and qualified professional and executive levels. PageGroup PLC, formerly known as Michael Page International plc, is based in Weybridge, the United Kingdom. “

Get PageGroup alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised PageGroup to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of PageGroup in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered PageGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of PageGroup in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.92.

Shares of MPGPF stock opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. PageGroup has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $8.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -430.50 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.94.

PageGroup Company Profile

PageGroup Plc engages in the provision of recruitment consultancy services. Its brands include Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Outsourcing and Page Personnel. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Asia Pacific, Americas, and United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Page and Bill McGregor in 1976 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PageGroup (MPGPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PageGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PageGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.