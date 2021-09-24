Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Stephen Andrew Cohen Sells 114,000 Shares of Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 114,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $3,127,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stephen Andrew Cohen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 15,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $361,050.00.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $28.77 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.80.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%. The company had revenue of $375.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.60 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 66.7% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

