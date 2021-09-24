Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Cuts Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ cut its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 864,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,269 shares during the quarter. Mueller Industries makes up about 0.8% of Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 1.51% of Mueller Industries worth $37,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 36,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 26,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Mueller Industries stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.22. 2,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,634. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.14 and its 200-day moving average is $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.16. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.07 and a 52 week high of $48.06.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 31.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.