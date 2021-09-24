Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Decreases Stock Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ decreased its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 155,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Saia were worth $32,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Saia by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,162,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $872,101,000 after acquiring an additional 106,599 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Saia by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,264,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $291,486,000 after purchasing an additional 428,541 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Saia by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 907,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,011,000 after purchasing an additional 76,642 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Saia by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 877,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,233,000 after purchasing an additional 33,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Saia by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 684,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,459,000 after purchasing an additional 51,954 shares during the last quarter.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Saia in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.92.

NASDAQ SAIA traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $243.05. 1,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,766. The business’s 50 day moving average is $235.30 and its 200-day moving average is $227.56. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.12 and a 12-month high of $259.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $571.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total value of $1,190,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

