Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Grows Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,513 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $21,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $403,729,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,080,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $545,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,305 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $255,171,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $223,426,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,559,093 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,009,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.69. The company had a trading volume of 116,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,570,832. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.05. The stock has a market cap of $127.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.65 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,500 shares of company stock worth $16,042,275. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna cut shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.85.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

