Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $18.79 Million Stock Holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lessened its stake in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,308,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,575 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 3.98% of Resources Connection worth $18,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Resources Connection by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,337,000 after acquiring an additional 360,068 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Resources Connection during the first quarter worth about $4,320,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Resources Connection by 180.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 217,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 140,208 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in Resources Connection by 74.5% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 284,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 121,435 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Resources Connection by 451.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 145,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 119,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGP traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,853. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.59. The company has a market capitalization of $517.05 million, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Resources Connection, Inc. has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $16.50.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $172.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.68 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 11.55%. Resources Connection’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

