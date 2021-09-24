Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $26.16 Million Stock Position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ reduced its position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 507,102 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,829 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $26,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $57.50 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.32. The stock had a trading volume of 23,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,737. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.28 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.53. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $57.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $214.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.62 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $228,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Adam L. Miller sold 3,860 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $218,784.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,429,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,046,108.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,302 shares of company stock worth $2,264,675. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.