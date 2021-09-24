Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Has $28.53 Million Stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ decreased its position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 674,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,382 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned about 0.51% of National Instruments worth $28,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NATI. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 19.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ NATI traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $41.33. 835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,719. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.89 and a 200-day moving average of $42.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. National Instruments Co. has a 52 week low of $30.42 and a 52 week high of $47.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.08 and a beta of 1.08.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.73 million. As a group, analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 135.00%.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

